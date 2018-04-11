Anna Faris might have taken this task a bit too far.

As the hilarious Mom star recalled to Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, the time has come to enroll her and Chris Pratt's 5-year-old son, Jack, in a school. The process has proved to be a bit daunting for Farris, who grew up in public school in Washington.

"The whole L.A. school process has been terrifying," she admitted. For example, the Overboard actress visited one potential private school for her son that had all of the parents sit around in a circle for an activity. With a pile of toys in the middle of the circle, they were tasked with picking one of the objects and talking about the weather.

"I thought, 'Well, this is like a group therapy session,'" she quipped.

Electing to go first, Faris launched into what she described as a monologue as she shared with the rest of the group her anxieties about the school and getting rejected.