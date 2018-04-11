You Won't Believe the Shade in This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Interview on WWHL

Wed., Apr. 11, 2018

It may have been sunny in Los Angeles, but there was still plenty of shade between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. 

The women took the stage at the Wiltern Theatre as part of the late-night show's weeklong stint in L.A. During the After Show, several members of the audience asked the Bravoleberties questions, and things got a little heated.

One fan asked the women what their taglines for each other would be. Each cast member has her own catchphrase at the beginning of the ladies' show.

Host Andy Cohen said Lisa Vanderpump said a "very shady one" to her co-star Lisa Rinna earlier in the show.

"Oh, I just said, ‘Go back to selling dusters and diapers,'" LVP said. Rinna sells a collection of clothing on QVC and has appeared in a Depend Silhouette commercial.

"And guess what, honey? Guess what? Do you know how much I've made on those dusters and diapers? A lot more than your restaurants I'm sure," Rinna clapped back—taking a dig at Vanderpump's businesses, which include SUR and Pump.

Cast member Kyle Richards lay on the floor in disbelief.

Bethenny Frankel Goes Head-to-Head With Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

But the drama didn't end there. Another fan asked Housewife Dorit Kemsley "which glass goes well with coke?" The question referenced two seasons of the Beverly Hills show. This season Kemsley expressed dissatisfaction when she received rosé in a champagne glass. And last season, Rinna asked Kemsley if she did cocaine during a dinner party.

"I wouldn't know, sour patch," Kemsley replied. She also took a jab at the questioner for trying to set Cohen up with her son.

"I wonder why your son's having trouble getting married," Kemsley said.

Even Cohen couldn't believe the question. 

"Boy there are some shady questions," he said.

Watch the video to see all the drama unfold.

