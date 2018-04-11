Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting ready to welcome baby no. 3, but they haven't revealed the child's name or sex just yet.

So on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel sent a camera crew onto the streets of Los Angeles to interview people as if the baby had already been born. The crew asked people about their reactions to fake baby names and phony birth news for a segment called "Lie Witness News."

Vermouth McGillicutty, Humperdinck Patchybottom and Dumbledore Cumberbatch were just a few of the names the crew pitched to people. The team also asked for reactions to the names Treacle T. Winterbottom and Thomas spelled with a doughnut emoji instead of an "o."

"I think that Treacle T. is a good way to be—baby T," one person said.