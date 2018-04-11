Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tricks People Into Thinking These Royal Baby Names Are Real—and It's Hilarious

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 4:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting ready to welcome baby no. 3, but they haven't revealed the child's name or sex just yet.

So on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel sent a camera crew onto the streets of Los Angeles to interview people as if the baby had already been born. The crew asked people about their reactions to fake baby names and phony birth news for a segment called "Lie Witness News."

Vermouth McGillicutty, Humperdinck Patchybottom and Dumbledore Cumberbatch were just a few of the names the crew pitched to people. The team also asked for reactions to the names Treacle T. Winterbottom and Thomas spelled with a doughnut emoji instead of an "o."

"I think that Treacle T. is a good way to be—baby T," one person said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Third Child Has Quite a Royal Title

In addition to interviewing people about the phony names, the crew asked people about fake birthing news. For instance, they asked for reactions to Elton John cutting the umbilical cord and William and Kate throwing a goblet of baby urine onto a crowd.

The team even asked two women about their reactions to John Lennon performing a musical tribute for the child. It wasn't until after they congratulated him on his stellar banjo skills that one of them realized the Beatles member died in 1980.

"You tricked me," one woman said, shedding a few tears after realizing she had been duped.

Watch the video to see the whole skit.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel , Royal Baby , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kate Hudson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Damian Hurley, The Royals 406

''Happy Birthday, Bitch!'' Damian Hurley Is Back as Hansel von Liechtenstein to Celebrate the Queen's Birthday on The Royals

Southern Charm New Orleans

Southern Charm New Orleans Stars Reveal the Big Easy Secrets Only Locals Know

Mariah Carey, People

Mariah Carey Reveals Her Secret Battle With Bipolar II Disorder

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

Carrie Underwood Premieres "Cry Pretty": Listen to Her "Emotional" New Song

LESLEY MURPHY, DEAN UNGLERT

Dean Unglert Reveals He's Starting Therapy After Lesley Murphy Split

New Girl

New Girl Final Season Premieres and Everything Feels Weird (But So Right)

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.