It's hard to forget that time on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet when Kelly Clarkson met Meryl Streep.

She was leaving her interview with E!'s Ryan Seacrest when she spotted Streep on the carpet behind her and completely freaked out, nearly falling and asking "Can I meet you?"

In the exclusive Voice featurette above, Clarkson recalls that moment.

"I think everyone knows this answer," she says. "Someone who makes me starstruck—cuz I meet a lot of people, but boy, I just made an absolute ass of myself in front of Meryl Streep. Yep. And you know what? I don't care. I don't care."