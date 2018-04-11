Mariano Vivanco
There's always more than what meets the eye.
While Gigi Hadid may look her absolute best when walking the runway or posing for magazines, the supermodel admits that critics always find a way to have themselves heard.
But while appearing in the May issue of Harper's Bazaar, the 22-year-old is addressing body shamers and haters while also reminding women of all ages that you are enough.
"If I could choose, I would have my ass back and I would have the tits I had a few years ago. But, honestly, we can't look back with regret. I loved my body then, and I love my body now," Gigi shared with special guest interviewer Blake Lively. "Whoever is reading this, I want you to realize that three years from now, you will look back at a picture from this time period and be like: 'Wow, I was so hot. Why did I feel so bad about myself because of some stupid thing someone said?'"
Mariano Vivanco
Both Gigi and Blake were also quick to point out the power of retouched images. With the help of Photoshop, imperfections can suddenly look like perfection. In addition, being famous allows for easier access to the best trainers, beauty teams and help in the world.
"It's so important for young people not to compare themselves with what they see online. It's our job as actors and/or models to be in shape. We have access to gyms and trainers and healthy food," Blake shared in the article. "And then on top of that, 99.9 percent of the time, the images are Photoshopped. I'm guilty myself of being at a photo shoot and saying, 'That looks terrible on me.' And they're like, 'We'll fix it.' And you're so relieved."
Gigi added, "It's my experience that your body will grow and change, and there's always beauty in it, no matter what."
Mariano Vivanco
And while it may sound easy to ignore the Internet trolls, sometimes, the words of strangers can rub even the most experienced the wrong way.
"Most of it is just nonsense. But it can still hurt. Nowadays, people are quick to say, 'I used to love Gigi's body, and now she just gave in.' But I'm not skinny because I gave in to the industry," Gigi explained in the new issue. "When I had a more athletic figure, I was proud of my body because I was an amazing volleyball player and horseback rider. But after discovering that I have Hashimoto's [an autoimmune disease], I needed to eat healthy and work out."
Read more from Blake and Gigi's chat online now.