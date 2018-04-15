2018 Academy of Country Music Awards Winners: The Complete List

Cliff Lipson/CBS
Sun., Apr. 15, 2018
Tonight is your night country music fans!
In case you didn't already guess, the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards are hours away and your favorite artists are heading to Las Vegas to celebrate the biggest hits of the past 12 months.
Held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the live telecast will honor and showcase the biggest names and emerging talent in country music.
And with Reba McEntire serving as the evening's host, something tells us viewers are going to be in for one fun ride.
If you're unable to watch the show live, we're here to help keep you updated on all the big winners. Take a look at the complete list updating throughout the evening below.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Jason Aldean
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Chris Young
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
New Female Vocalist of the Year
WINNER: Lauren Alaina
Danielle Bradbery
Carly Pearce
Raelynn
New Male Vocalist of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Devin Dawson
Russell Dickerson
WINNER: Brett Young
New Vocal Group or Duo of the Year
High Valley
LANCO
LOCASH
WINNER: Midland
Runaway June
Album of the Year
Breaker — Little Big Town
California Sunrise — Jon Pardi
From A Room Vol. 1— Chris Stapleton
Happy Endings — Old Dominion
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
Single Record of the Year
"Better Man" — Little Big Town
"Body Like A Back Road" — Sam Hunt
"Broken Halos" — Chris Stapleton
"Drinkin' Problem" — Midland
"I'll Name The Dogs" — Blake Shelton
Song of the Year
"Body Like a Back Road" — Sam Hunt
"Female" — Keith Urban
"Tin Man" — Miranda Lambert
"Whiskey And You" — Chris Stapleton
Video of the Year
"Black" — Dierks Bentley
"It Ain't My Fault" — Brothers Osborne
"Legends" — Kelsea Ballerini
"Marry Me" — Thomas Rhett
"We Should Be Friends" — Miranda Lambert
Songwriter of the Year
WINNER: Rhett Akins
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Vocal Event of the Year
"Craving You" — Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
"Funny (How Time Slips Away)" — Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
"The Fighter" — Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
"What Ifs" — Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina
ACM Radio Awards (to be presented during the annual Radio Winners Reception on April 14)
National On-Air Personality of the Year
Cody Alan, CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan
WINNER: Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie, The Bobby Bones Show
Terri Clark Country Gold with Terri Clark
Lorianne Crook and Charlie ChaseCrook and Chase Countdown
Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks Ty, Kelly & Chuck
On-Air Personality of the Year — Major Market
WINNER: Bud and BroadwayWIL-FMSt. Louis, MO
Cadillac Jack WQYK-FM St. Petersburg, FL
Chris Carr, Kia, Maverick and McKaila KEEY-FM St. Louis Park, MN
Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, Geof Knight WKKT-FM Charlotte, NC
Roxanne Steele WYCD-FM Detroit, MI
On-Air Personality of the Year — Large Market
WINNER: Dale Carter, KFKF-FM Kansas City, MO
Double-L KWNR-FM Las Vegas, NV
Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman WFMS-FM Indianapolis, IN
Johnson and Johnson KUBL-FM Salt Lake City, UT
The Randy, Jamie and JoJo Show KAJA-FM San Antonio, TX
On-Air Personality of the Year - Medium Market
The 97.5 WPCV Breakfast Club with Roger Todd,
Julie Kay and DJ Thee Trucker WPCV-FM Lakeland, FL
Carina With A Twist Of Lime WCYQ-FM Knoxville, TN
Buzz Jackson KIIM-FMT ucson, AZ
WINNER: Steve & Geoff KUZZ-AM/FM Bakersfield, CA
The Odd Squad CKRY-FM Calgary, AB
The 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on CBS.
