The Sexy Outfit Eva Longoria and Other Pregnant Celebrities Love

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 3:18 PM

ESC: Eva Longoria, Ellen DeGeneres

Pregnant or not, take notes!

When expecting, it can be hard to find the right thing to wear: Nothing seems to fit quite right, you don't want to pay for additional clothes you might not wear post-baby or you're just plain uncomfortable. Well, celebrity mamas and mamas-to-be, including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Jessica Alba, rely on a no-fuss, no-brainer wardrobe combo you can live in: the bodycon-and-duster combo. 

First of all, you don't need to spend big money on this trend—Eva Longoria's Naked Wardrobe Been So Ribbed Up Mini rings in at $40 and her coat at $45. Secondly, wearing a form-fitting dress that hugs your curves (and baby bump!) exudes confidence, which is sexy. It gives you shape when you may be feeling shapeless. Should you be a little apprehensive about showing every curvature, a flowing lightweight duster, coat or kimono will help offset any abrupt definition—and hide any insecurities.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Not to mention, it's incredibly easy to re-create. Need help on ways to style it? Keep scrolling to see how expectant stars made this trend their own. 

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

The unofficial mother of the bodycon-and-coat look, Kim sported the trend in various colors and fabrics throughout her first two pregnancies...and even when she's not expecting. 

ESC: Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen

This look is also the food fanatic's go-to uniform when she's pregnant. 

ESC: Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe and Chrissy Teigen are clients of stylist Monica Rose, who may be the reason behind this growing trend. 

ESC: Ciara

Ciara

The "1, 2 Step" singer wore a more formal version of the ensemble to the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party. Instead of a cotton-blend maxi, Ciara opted for an embellished form-fitting gown with a light-pink duster. 

ESC: Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba

The lifestyle mogul celebrated The Honest Co. at Nordstrom Century City in November 2017 in a white bodycon and velvet, floral coat. 

ESC: Eva Longoria, Ellen DeGeneres

Eva Longoria

The Desperate Housewives alum was glowing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in a rust-colored, ribbed midi (which only costs $40) and an orange duster. 

ESC: Behati Prinsloo

Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine's baby mama took a more casual approach to the trend, wearing her bodycon with sneakers and a kimono-like duster. 

