5 Things to Know About Playboy's 2018 Playmate of the Year Nina Daniele

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 2:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nina Daniele, Playboy

Jennifer Stenglein

Ladies and gentlemen, Nina Daniele is a name you may want to know.

Earlier today, Playboy revealed the Bronx native is the 2018 Playmate of the Year. Nina's 11-page pictorial breathes new life into an iconic Playboy character, the Femlin, created by Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and illustrated by artist Leroy Neiman.

In addition to glamorous photos, Nina is also interviewed by Joyce Nizzari—who served as the December 1958 Playmate—to discuss sex appeal and more.

"It means so much to me – to not only be seen in my most vulnerable state, but to also be presented, in words, for who I am," Nina shared in the May/June 2018 issue. "That's important to Playboy: how my brain works, how my heart works. Through Playboy I was able to talk about how it feels to be a woman in today's society."

Before the issue hits newsstands nationwide by April 24, we decided to dive into Nina and learn more about her. Take a look at what we discovered below.

Photos

Playboy's Most Iconic Magazine Covers

Nina Daniele, Playboy

Jennifer Stenglein

Playboy History:  Nina made her debut in Playboy's March/April 2017 issue as the April Playmate of the Month. It was a special issue for the publication as nudity was re-introduced into the pages of Playboy with #NakedIsNormal. For her latest photo shoot, Nina posed in both lingerie and nude for world-renowned fashion photographer Jennifer Stenglein.

Brains & Beauty: Nina previously auditioned for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 where she discussed her education background in an audition tape.  "I studied creative writing for four years and I graduated with a degree in publishing," she shared. "I was always interested in fashion. I've always collected magazines but I never thought of being in them."  

Nina Daniele, Playboy

Jennifer Stenglein

Animal Lover: As a proud owner of two pit bulls, Nina hopes to do some good for animals in need. "My dream is to have my own sanctuary for dogs on death row," she shared with Playboy. "They would live their lives out there or get adopted, and everything would be donation-based."

All About the Pole: While some may be quick to shame the exercise, Nina has a different perspective. "I find pole dancing very liberating and empowering. I think about when I would open jewelry boxes as a kid and watch the little ballerina spin around," she explained to Playboy. "I think there's something really beautiful and even innocent about it. It's freeing, and it's a great workout."

Free the Nipple: "Why is showing nipples a taboo? At the same time, the bigger deal you make of something, the bigger deal it becomes and the harder it is to explain why you feel a certain way. The whole 'free the nipple' thing? Just let it go," Nina—who identifies herself as a feminist—shared with Playboy. "Move on to something else. There are children dying and you want to complain about nipples? Let it go."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Playboy , Magazines , Naked , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rita Ora

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Eva Longoria, Ellen DeGeneres

The Sexy Outfit Eva Longoria and Other Pregnant Celebrities Love

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, hair

All the Times Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Roasted Each Other

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Wedding

Amy Schumer Reveals How She Met Her Husband—and Kept Their Romance Private

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz Surfaces Without Brooklyn Beckham Initial Ring

Brooklyn Beckham's New Fling: 5 Things to Know About Her

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Breaks Social Media Silence to Tease Two New Singles

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.