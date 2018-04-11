Blanchett created quite a buzz when she talked about the scandalous-sounding spa treatment she and Ocean's 8 co-star Bullock got from New York facialist Georgia Louise.

As the actress told Vogue Australia (via Marie Claire), "I don't know what it is, or whether it's just 'cause it smells a bit like sperm—there's some enzyme in it so Sandy refers to it as the penis facial."

This enzyme, according to Louise's website, is Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF), and it's "derived from the progenitor cells of the human fibroblast taken from Korean newborn baby foreskin" and put into a serum. The cells in Louise's "secret" EGF serum are clones of the originals, but they're not actual biomatter derived from foreskin.

The famous facialist clarified this in an Instagram post, writing, "NO BABIES WERE USED - ONLY CLONE CELL[S] TAKEN YEARS AGO!"