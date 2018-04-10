As Khloe Kardashian gears up to welcome her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the 9-month-pregnant reality star is taking to her website to reflect on what it was like to watch all of her sisters' deliveries, including being in the room when little sister Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1.

In Tuesday's post, Khloe wrote, "I've been so lucky to be in the labor and delivery room for every one of my sisters' deliveries. It was such a blessing that they were so easy and fast, and my sisters made it seem like there's no pain involved."

The expectant star also wrote she hopes that all goes smoothly for her, just like her trio of sisters before her. "I'm praying I have the same type of labor," wrote the soon-to-be mom.

E! News first reported that the middle Kardashian sister was expecting back in September. After months of speculation, Khloe and Tristan confirmed the pregnancy news on Dec. 20.