Jordan Peele Asked Tiffany Haddish to Audition for Get Out: Why She Said No

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 8:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Tiffany Haddish has already experienced great success. She starred in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip and is set to appear in the new comedy The Last O.G. with Tracy Morgan.

But on Monday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the 38-year-old comedienne revealed she turned down the opportunity to audition for Get Out.

Haddish had already worked with the film's director Jordan Peele on the movie Keanu. But when he asked her to try out for his new horror film, she declined.

"Well, he asked me to audition for it," Haddish told Seth Meyers. "But he let me read it and asked me to audition, [and] I was like ‘Aw man. Look, I don't do scary movies, dog. I don't do that. You know, that's demonized kind of stuff. I don't let that in my house.'" 

When Peele told her the film didn't include demons, she replied, "'That's a white man trying to take people's souls out their body and opening up brains. That sounds like some demon stuff to me.'"

Still, Haddish agreed to support her friend. 

"I'll watch it in the daytime, but I'm not going to be in it," she said.

Tiffany Haddish Role-Plays Date With Brad Pitt and Jokes About Pact

Peele ended up taking home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

So, why was Haddish so hesitant to be in the movie in the first place? She told Meyers she heard about horror movie sets being haunted and didn't want to become cursed.

"I don't want to get no curses," she said. "People already curse me out enough as it is." 

However, Haddish had her opportunity to work with Peele again on The Last O.G. He's an executive producer of the show.

Watch the video to hear Taddish tell the whole story.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tiffany Haddish , Seth Meyers , Late Night , Jordan Peele , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jamie Chung

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Carrie Underwood Says Her Face Is "Healing Pretty Nicely"

Kim Kardashian West Flaunts Hot Bod on Vacay

Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Kim Kardashian Goes on a Bikini Pic Posting Spree in Three Super-Sexy Swimsuits That Will Have You Drooling

Grey's Anatomy Cast After Leaving Show

Life After Grey's Anatomy: Examining the Post-Op Careers of Shondaland's Former Stars

50 Cent, Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox Is Open to Dating 50 Cent Again

Cardi B

Cardi B Explains Why She Decided Against an Abortion

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.