Amy Schumer Spent Her Honeymoon Getting Drunk and Enjoying Pasta in Italy

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 6:35 AM

It's been about two months since Amy Schumer shocked the internet and revealed she secretly married chef Chris Fischer

On Monday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the comedienne shared a few details about the couple's honeymoon. 

According to the I Feel Pretty star, the newlyweds spent about 10 days traveling.

"He's a chef, so he was cooking in Sonoma at Scribe Vineyards. So, I followed him there," she explained. "Then, he was cooking at a festival in Milan, and I heard that they invented pasta and wine. So, I've just been kind of following him around getting drunk."

However, host Stephen Colbert hit a nerve when he pointed out some people skip the regional cuisine because they don't eat carbs. 

"What kind of sick?" Schumer quipped before putting her hand to her heart in disbelief. She then solicited a hug from Colbert's bandleader Jon Batiste

"You know actresses say ‘I love cheeseburgers.' I'm what you look like if you have pasta and wine," Schumer said.

"Which is absolutely beautiful, by the way" Colbert added.

"I know. I'm blessed," Schumer said.

Amy Schumer's Latest Honeymoon Photos With Chris Fischer Have Us Feeling the Love

Amy Schumer

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Still, Schumer didn't seem too excited to share details about her romantic getaway. 

"I hate those stories on these shows," the Trainwreck star said. "They're like ‘I saw a dolphin.' And you're like, ‘Interesting.'"

 Luckily for fans, she had already shared a few pictures from the trip on Instagram.

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer

Instagram

Schumer admitted she "never even thought about" marriage growing up.

"Yeah, little girls playing wedding…and bride, and I just, no, I was, like, dressing as fortunetellers."

However, that all changed when set met Fischer and she knew she wanted to "partner up with this guy."

When Colbert pointed out spouses sometimes see each other at their worst, Schumer responded, "Yeah, yeah that's happening. But that's so cool because they can't leave."

Watch the video to see Schumer's interview.

