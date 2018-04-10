by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 6:04 AM
Put down your brow pencil.
Finding a balance between perfecting the shape and hue of your eyebrows and maintaining a natural look is no easy feat. Yet, it's the Instagram beauty stars like Jordyn Woods, Platinum Life star Nazanin Mandi and E! News host Sibley Scoles that let us know that twin-like brows are possible.
Behind their perfectly arched stunners is one brow-obsessed woman: Giselle Soto, owner of LA-based Giselle Soto Brows. The brow pro, who went from getting her aesthetician license to training under Kardashian-loved brow pro Kelley Baker to opening her own studio in three years, has mastered creating symmetry with waxing techniques. However, her job doesn't stop there. She also has to explain to her clients how to get the most out of them on a day-to-day. Her tip: always use powder.
"Powders tend to give more a softer, natural look, versus pencil or pomade, which tend to leave strokes," she told E! News.
To achieve brows that will have you scrambling for good lighting, the pro suggest applying highlighter before and after adding powder.
"You want to blend it up, not into the hairline but right underneath" she revealed. "This creates an outline before we use powder."
Then, with an angled brush and Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo, Giselle gently uses stroke-like motions to fill in the brow, starting from the front and working her way to the tail.
Once you've shaped and blended the product, the pro suggests using a spoolie to enhance the shape.
"The best way to brush your eyebrows is up and out," she shared. "It gives them a clean and upswept look. Avoid brushing them sideways, as it makes them look thinner and changes the shape."
After that, you can enjoy your beautiful brows!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!