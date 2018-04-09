Catelynn Lowell is ready to get more help—with her husband's unconditional support.

On tonight's season finale of Teen Mom OG, the proud mom revealed to Tyler Baltierra that she wanted to get additional treatment for her ongoing anxiety and depression.

"It has nothing to do with you Tyler. It's my inner child s--t. I'm telling you right now. It has nothing to do with what you do. It's me being a f--king 12-year-old and my dad leaving or me being eight and my mom drinking all the time and not being there. It's my own s--," she explained. "It's just coming out when things go on in life. That's how trauma works. It has nothing to do with you. You're awesome. You're supportive."

Catelynn added, "I didn't even want to tell you that I thought about going back to treatment because I was like I wouldn't blame Tyler if you just wanted to divorce me. I put you through so much."

Without hesitation, Tyler leaned in for a hug before making it clear he wasn't going anywhere.