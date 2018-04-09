Why Rachel Lindsay Was ''Shocked'' by Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy's Split

Rachel Lindsay is sounding off on ex-boyfriend Dean Unglert's recent breakup

The Bachelorette star was recently asked about Dean (who she dated during her season of the ABC competition series) during an appearance on iHeartRadio's "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast." As Bachelor Nation knows, Dean left The Bachelor Winter Games in a relationship with Lesley Murphy, which E! News reported last week had come to an end over what a source described as "distance" issues. 

Dean and Lesley's split came as a surprise to Rachel, as she explained, "I actually thought they were a really good match for each other. I thought that they had a lot of the same interests—like personalities that meshed really well together—and I thought they were going to work out."

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

She clarified, "I didn't think they were going to be running down the aisle anytime soon but I thought they were going to be boyfriend and girlfriend for a while so I was shocked that it ended so quickly."

Lesley has since spoken out about the breakup, sharing a lengthy note on social media that read in part, "Despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they've met themselves." 

On the other hand, Rachel said she "definitely" could have predicted the end of Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard's engagement, which they announced last week. 

As she put it, "I definitely saw it because I just felt like… You start fantasizing about things and you don't think about how they work in the real world. I never thought Clare and Benoit were going to work."

Rachel also threw a little shade at Arie Luyendyk Jr. , teasing, "He's planning this future with her when she has these doubts. You don't have to say a harsh no but maybe like, 'Oh my gosh. This is all of a sudden. Let's think about it.'"

"I just don't believe in building people up just to bring them down when you know you're not sure on what you want to do. A.K.A. Arie," she added. 

Listen to the latest episode of "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast" when it's released Monday evening. 

