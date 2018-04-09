Kim Zolciak-Biermann Responds to Marlon Wayans' Real Housewives of Atlanta Diss

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 4:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Zolciak, Marlon Wayans

Getty Images; NBC

Marlon Wayans isn't sure what's going on in Atlanta.

As the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion kicked off Sunday night on Bravo, the actor and comedian came across one blond cast member sitting on the couch.

"No we are not in production on White Chicks 2," he wrote on Instagram while showcasing a picture of Kim Zolciak-Biermann. "The f--k?!"

As it turns out, the post was seen by thousands of people including Kim herself. So what was her reaction? Let's just say she was not impressed.

"Was always a super big fan of yours and my kids loved you," she wrote in the comments section. "This hurts but I guess its all for laughs." As of publish time, her comment received more than 2,000 likes.

Photos

Kim Zolciak's Best Twitpics & Instagrams

Kim is buckling up for a bumpy ride as the three-part reunion continues next weekend. The Don't Be Tardy star will join the cast on the couch Sunday night where she will face many critics including NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore.

Ultimately, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared to have temporarily moved on from any drama Monday morning when she took to Instagram and shared a fun family photo with her husband Kroy Biermann and her six kids.

"Those who are rich in love are the richest of ALL," she wrote to her 2.8 million followers while disabling comments.

As Kim always likes to say: Ask, believe, receive!

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. only on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , , Reality TV , Apple News , Instagram , Top Stories
Latest News
Ellie Kemper

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Demi Lovato, Body Positivity, Instagram Stories

Demi Lovato Reveals Why She Posted Pics of Her Cellulite and Other "Flaws"

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement Photographer Spills Details on ''Joyful'' Shoot

Jenna Dewan

How Jenna Dewan Is Coping With Her Split From Channing Tatum

Necessary Realness: Spring Is for Pastels

Brad Pitt, Pre-2018 Oscars Party, Gersh Agency

Is Brad Pitt Quitting Hollywood to Focus on His New Artistic Life?

Paris Jackson, Jeremy Scott, and Frances Bean Cobain

Frances Bean Cobain Says She Hopes Dad Kurt Cobain ''Would Be Proud'' of Her

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.