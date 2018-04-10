Paris Jackson Is Ready for Spring Strolls in $32 Sandals

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 12:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Paris Jackson

BACKGRID

What feels better than Gucci on Gucci? Gucci with a side of budget buy. 

Paris Jackson probably wasn't trying to be a master of mixing high and low when she paired her Gucci tee with her belt while walking around L.A. Friday. But she proved that designer duds look just amazing with affordable finds. Her Ipanema Leah sandals in green come in at a whopping $32! A rubbery sandal, it's causal enough to wear to the season's upcoming beach trips and BBQs. The textured, geometric hardware also gives the shoe just enough design to wear with your street-style ensembles or whatever your choice of logos

To keep the look cohesive, Paris matched the green tones in her shirt and belt with the shoes. She elevated the look by creating shape as well: Her oversize, tied tee cinched in at the waist while the jeans flared out at the ends, creating an hourglass illusion on the petite starlet. 

Photos

A Celebrity Guide to 2018 Music Festival Shoes

ESC: Sandals

Paris isn't the only celebrity to wear affordable shoes. Gal Gadot (via stylist Elizabeth Stewart) has worn $50 footwear on the red carpet! 

See...celebrities—they are just like us. 

RELATED ARTICLE: 3 Ways to Wear the New Kendall + Kylie Swimwear All Day

RELATED ARTICLE: Kaskade's Pool Party Dos and Don'ts: Don't Be the Guy in Elmo Floaties

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Paris Jackson , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rita Ora

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Shopping: Coachella

5 Online Stores to Shop for Coachella & Other Festivals

Amal Clooney, Vogue

Stars' First Vogue Covers

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Revolve

3 Ways to Wear the New Kendall + Kylie Swimwear All Day

Meghan Markle

Which Designer Do You Think Meghan Markle Will Choose for Her Wedding Dress? Vote Now!

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys Zeta Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones Brings Look-Alike Daughter Carys to Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

ESC: Kaskade

Kaskade's Pool Party Dos and Don'ts: Don't Be the Guy in Elmo Floaties

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.