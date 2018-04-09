3 Ways to Wear the New Kendall + Kylie Swimwear All Day

When your day includes your favorite artist's concert, a pool party, a dance party hosted by a dating app and neon-lit carnival, seriously, what do you wear?

Do you pack a backpack full of outfits? No, because no one wants to carry around their wardrobe all day. Do you plan on going back to your hotel to change multiple times? No one has time for that. The only solution is to layer, and perhaps stock an extra crop top in your purse.

Sister duo Kendall and Kylie Jenner and fashion brand Revolve, who will be hosting #RevolveFestival at this year's event, have solved our festival wardrobe worries with a new line of Kendall + Kylie swimwear that you can easily incorporate into your outfit.