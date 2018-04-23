Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 6:00 AM
Meghan Markle isn't just accepting a royal title when she marries Prince Harry on May 19. She's also adopting the familial title of aunt by becoming kin to Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children.
The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child, a boy, on Apr. 23 at St. Mary's Hospital in London.
"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."
Considering William and Kate have helped welcome Meghan into the royal family, we're sure the Suits star is happy to return the favor by helping them look after their three children. After all, Meghan and Harry may start a family of their own one day. During their engagement interview with the BBC. Harry said the two will "hopefully start a family in the near future."
So, how exactly will Meghan help her future sister-in-law? Here are eight ways Meghan can help Kate look after Prince George, Prince Charlotte and their new royal sibling.
1. She's a super fun babysitter
During an interview with Athena Calderone for the blog EyeSwoon, Meghan shared the kid-approved meal she used to make when babysitting.
"I love a French fry, but there's no shame in that. But you know what I do really happen to lovvvvve is that boxed macaroni and cheese. I now buy the Annie's organic one if I'm craving it, but I throw some frozen peas into it and have this gooey simple childlike meal," she said. "I used to cook it for the kids I would babysit and I always enjoyed feeling like a kid and eating it with them. I'm also not averse to eating tater tots. With ketchup and Sriracha."
2, She's mastered the game of make-believe
Before her days of prepping to become a royal, Meghan was an actress. However, she's practiced playing different roles her whole life. A resurfaced video of Meghan as a child shows the bride-to-be acting like Queen Elizabeth II.
Needless to say, we're sure Meghan will have no problem playing make-believe with the little ones.
Splash
3. She encourages children to follow their dreams
During her visit to Birmingham in March, Meghan met a 10-year-old girl named Sophia Richards who was aspiring to become an actress. Meghan encouraged the young lady to follow her passions.
"Meghan told me that I can achieve whatever I want to achieve and Meghan said she would like to see me on TV when I become an actress," Richards told reporters after the encounter. "It was a dream come true. I will never forget this day."
We're sure Meghan will be just as supportive of her young family members' ambitions.
Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images
4. She isn't afraid to show affection
We've already seen Meghan show her fiancé plenty of love during their public engagements; however, we've also seen her show small signs of affection with royal admirers. Whether it's a handshake or a hug, the future royal hasn't been afraid to spread her kindness with a simple touch. So, we're sure George, Charlotte and the new baby will get plenty of hugs and kisses.
5. She communicates with kids on their level
Instead of talking above children, Meghan tries to engage with them by crouching down and speaking to them on their level—a tactic we've often seen William and Kate practice.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
6. She and Harry live next door
If William and Kate ever want to call on Harry and Meghan to babysit, they won't have to go very far. The engaged couple lives at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace—right next-door to William and Kate.
However, Harry has joked about wanting some sort of compensation for looking after the little ones.
"I hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges are," Harry told reporters shortly after his brother and sister-in-law welcomed George in 2013.
7. She understands what it's like to live in the spotlight
Meghan may not be an official member of the royal family just yet, but she still understands what it's like to live in the public eye. Not only did she face media scrutiny while dating Harry but she also frequently came in contact with the press during her time on Suits. In fact, she told Vanity Fair she grew up visiting the set of Married…with Children, where her father worked as a lighting director.
So, she'll be able to help the kids deal with growing up in the limelight.
8. She knows the value of a good education
Even though George and Charlotte are only in the early stages of their academic careers, we're sure Meghan will help reinforce the importance of education. Royal admirers will recall how Harry and Meghan attended the Women's Empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London earlier this month. The event marked the launch of the "Platform for Girls Education" initiative. The two also encouraged young female students to study science and math during their trip to Birmingham on International Women's Day. Furthermore, Meghan has championed education through her philanthropic endeavors. In addition, she experienced the benefits of education firsthand by attending Immaculate Heart High School and Northwestern University.
