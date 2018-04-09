WEEKNIGHTS
7|11PM

Is Brad Pitt Quitting Hollywood to Focus on His New Artistic Life?

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is it the end of Brad Pitt as we know it? 

The actor has been taking a more artsy approach to life since his split with Angelina Jolie, and recently has been rumored to have a new lady friend. So is Brad calling it quits on the glitz and glam of Hollywood? 

Don't panic, because it looks like Brad still has plans for the silver screen. In fact, E! can confirm that he recently signed on for Quentin Tarantino's new film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, called Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. What other surprising side-gig is he taking part in? 

Watch

Does Brad Pitt Have a New Lady in His Life?

Watch the clip above for all the latest details! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Brad Pitt , Angelina Jolie , Leonardo DiCaprio , Quentin Tarantino , Top Stories
Latest News
Ellie Kemper

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lily James

Fashion Police

Meghan Markle

Which Designer Do You Think Meghan Markle Will Choose for Her Wedding Dress? Vote Now!

The Royals

So Much For Privacy! King Robert Barges in on Princess Eleanor and Jasper's Makeout Sesh on The Royals

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Brie Bella, Instagram

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's Love Story

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.