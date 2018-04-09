Is Brad Pitt Quitting Hollywood to Focus on His New Artistic Life?

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 5:00 PM
Is it the end of Brad Pitt as we know it?
The actor has been taking a more artsy approach to life since his split with Angelina Jolie, and recently has been rumored to have a new lady friend. So is Brad calling it quits on the glitz and glam of Hollywood?
Don't panic, because it looks like Brad still has plans for the silver screen. In fact, E! can confirm that he recently signed on for Quentin Tarantino's new film alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, called Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. What other surprising side-gig is he taking part in?
