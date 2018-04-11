EXCLUSIVE!

''Happy Birthday, Bitch!'' Damian Hurley Is Back as Hansel von Liechtenstein to Celebrate the Queen's Birthday on The Royals

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Apr. 11, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

He's back in action! 

The Royals is welcoming back a familiar face. Hansel von Liechtenstein (Damian Hurley) is back in the palace to celebrate Queen Helena's (Elizabeth Hurley) birthday. Hopefully he'll be a great buffer for the craziness that is about to ensue during the night's festivities. 

"Happy birthday, bitch!" Hansel shouts upon his arrival. "Prince Hansel, I love you!" an excited Queen Helena shares. "This is the best birthday ever!" She may have spoken too soon. That was only the first of many surprises to ensue this evening. 

"Hello Mum, you know Katherine (Christina Wolfe)," Liam says. "Yes, Katherine. Last time I saw you, you were with Robert," Queen Helena remarks. Um, talk about awkward! 

Watch

Queen Helena's Birthday Dinner Gets Wild on The Royals

"Wow Liam," Robert says. "I haven't been this surprised since you pulled a gun on me." So it looks like he's not fully over that whole thing. 

Luckily, Hansel was there to help relieve a little bit of the tension. "Oh my God! This is better already," he shares. "Let's add alcohol and blow this s--t up!" 

See the hilarious moment in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Elizabeth Hurley , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
Kate Hudson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Amanda Seyfried

Fashion Police

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen Reveals One of the Worst Guests He's Ever Had on Watch What Happens Live

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, hair

All the Times Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Roasted Each Other

Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Kim Kardashian Goes on a Bikini Pic Posting Spree in Three Super-Sexy Swimsuits That Will Have You Drooling

Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Kim Kardashian Bikini Pics

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.