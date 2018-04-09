It seems as though couples who get married aboard a boat at sunset in glorious St. Barts should be exempt from the less picturesque outcomes when it comes to that union's future.

Alas, less than seven years after swapping vows in exactly that fashion, Brooke Burke has filed for divorce from David Charvet. They had been together since 2006 and have two children together, daughter Rain and son Shaya. Burke also has two daughters, Neriah and Sierra, from her first marriage.

So what happened, seemingly all of a sudden, to one of the more enduring duos in Hollywood?

Well, for starters, as we surely all know by now, there are very few actual documented occurrences of "all of a sudden."