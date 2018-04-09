He Said, She Said: The Reasoning Behind Every Bachelor Nation Break Up

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 12:28 PM

It's been a rough week in Bachelor Nation.

Two couples from The Bachelor Winter Games have called it quits recently, with Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard announcing the end of their engagement, and then E! News exclusively revealing Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy had also split. 

Sadly, break-ups are nothing new for fans of The Bachelor franchise, with many of the couples splitting up since the first season aired in 2002. Listen, not every couple can be Trista and Ryan or Sean and Catherine, right?!

What is always interesting is the reasoning behind the various splits, at least according to both parties, aka it's he said, she said, reality TV edition!

Photos

He Said, She Said: The Reasons Every Bachelor and Bachelorette Couple Has Given For Their Breakups

LESLEY MURPHY, DEAN UNGLERT

ABC/Paul Hebert

Dean and Lesley both took to their respective Instagram accounts following news of their break-up, each sort of addressing the split without directly naming the other. Clare and Benoit, meanwhile, took the opposite approach, breaking the news of their split in a joint Instagram statement. 

To hear what each person in The Bachelor franchise's failed relationships has given as the reasoning for why they just couldn't make it work once cameras stopped rolling over the years, check out our updated gallery

Which Bachelor Nation breakup has shocked you the most? 

