Uh-oh!

MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today and described the moment he met girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. Nearly a year ago, the singer herself went on the show to describe the pivotal encounter that changed their lives for the better. However, there's an unquestionable discrepancy in their accounts of what happened, and we're not the only ones who noticed.

Ellen DeGeneresasked A-Rod to recount the moment they met, which he described as the "luckiest day of my life." The MLB superstar went on to explain that he was leaving a work lunch when he realized that he forgot where he parked his car.

According to Rodriguez, it was in the midst of him "getting upset" over the parking mixup that J. Lo tapped him on the shoulder.