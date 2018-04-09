by Serrie Ro | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 1:35 PM
Uh-oh!
MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today and described the moment he met girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. Nearly a year ago, the singer herself went on the show to describe the pivotal encounter that changed their lives for the better. However, there's an unquestionable discrepancy in their accounts of what happened, and we're not the only ones who noticed.
Ellen DeGeneresasked A-Rod to recount the moment they met, which he described as the "luckiest day of my life." The MLB superstar went on to explain that he was leaving a work lunch when he realized that he forgot where he parked his car.
According to Rodriguez, it was in the midst of him "getting upset" over the parking mixup that J. Lo tapped him on the shoulder.
AM/Splashnews
"I do not recognize this person, and its Jennifer, but she's dressed up as Harlee from Shades of Blue," he added. "And she's in her jeans and her big boots and it took me about four, five seconds and she said 'It's Jennifer, It's Jennifer!'"
Alex said he was so embarrassed to not have recognized Jennifer right away and became nervous, telling her, "'Oh my god, Jennifer. You look beautiful!'"
It's safe to say A-Rod not recognizing the pop queen sounds a bit fishy—especially since "Jenny from the Block" remembered the moment differently. Lopez's description of their meet-cute involves Alex actually recognizing Jennifer and calling out her name first, not the other way around.
Ellen didn't hold back from calling out Rodriguez for sharing a "completely different story." The comedienne added with confidence, "I'm pretty sure, maybe I'm remembering it wrong, but that's what she said."
"One of you is lying!" DeGeneres also teased.
Care to share your side again, Jennifer?
