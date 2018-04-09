by Zach Johnson | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 12:00 PM
"Sex scenes are never sexy—ever," according to Lucy Hale.
In an exclusive interview with E! News to promote Blumhouse Productions' Truth or Dare, in theaters Apr. 13, Hale discussed every aspect of filming the key moment in the supernatural horror movie. After all, right after the trailer debuted in January, fans couldn't stop talking about how Olivia (Hale) stripped and seduced Lucas (Tyler Posey), only to become possessed and strangle him seconds later. It all stemmed from a seemingly harmless game of Truth or Dare, where someone (or something) decided to punish people who lied or refused a challenge.
Because of the supernatural element, Posey said shooting the sex scene was "so bizarre."
Universal Pictures
Hale confirmed she was topless while simulating intercourse ("Nothing there!" she said), and Posey was equally exposed. "It was awkward. I was completely...I had a weird little ball sock," he said of his modesty pouch, making his co-star laugh. "It looked like a ball! It was awkward!"
Speaking of awkward...
"You always have to remember, it's not just us two in the room; there's a million people in there—grown men!—just, like, staring at you. I was very comfortable with Tyler, and you kind of have to be. On top of it being a sex scene, that was my scene where I'm possessed in the movie, too," Hale revealed to E! News. "It was just the weirdest thing I'll ever shoot in my life."
And that's coming from someone who starred in seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars!
For more secrets from the set, watch E! News later this week at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., only on E!
(E! and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
