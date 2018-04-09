Catherine Zeta-Jones Brings Look-Alike Daughter Carys to Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

  • By
    &

by Nikki Levy | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 2:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys Zeta Douglas

Gotham/GC Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her mini-me daughter, Carys Douglas, recently enjoyed girls' night out—all in the name of fashion!

The ageless actress and her 14-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Michael Douglas sat front row at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fashion Show in New York City on Sunday. The star-studded event took place inside the Metropolitan Opera House, marking the conclusion to a three-night extravaganza for the fashion powerhouse.

The mother-daughter pair looked flawless in pieces from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection. Catherine wore a corset-inspired dress with a sheer lace skirt and sleeves, while Carys rocked an off-the-shoulder floral top with high waisted black pants and strappy heels. 

Photos

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas: Romance Rewind

While this is far from the first event the fashionable duo has attended together, they were still just as thrilled to be there! Catherine captioned an Instagram video of the pair walking hand-in-hand up the Metropolitan Opera House's stairs, "We are so excited." 

Catherine is rightfully proud of her little girl, telling E! News this past September, "She's strong and smart, has good morals and good judgement, which for a 14-year-old, you never quite know what you're gonna get." 

And it appears as if Carys may be following in her famous parent's footsteps, with Zeta-Jones also revealing that the teen aspires to work in Hollywood.

From Carys' perspective, "Yeah, I love fashion... I definitely see it in my future, I just don't know about right now. Actress, model, brain surgeon... We'll see." 

Be sure to keep your eye on this rising star!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Catherine Zeta-Jones , Michael Douglas , Dolce & Gabbana , Fashion , Celeb Kids , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Gabrielle Union

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Revolve

3 Ways to Wear the New Kendall + Kylie Swimwear All Day

Meghan Markle

Which Designer Do You Think Meghan Markle Will Choose for Her Wedding Dress? Vote Now!

ESC: Kaskade

Kaskade's Pool Party Dos and Don'ts: Don't Be the Guy in Elmo Floaties

Gigi Hadid, cropped hoodie

Saturday Savings: Gigi Hadid Masters Athleisure in 30%-Off Hoodie

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Beyonce

Meet the Stylist and Personal Shopper Beyoncé Hired for Blue Ivy

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Lucy Hale and More Are Loving This Trench Coat

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.