Kerry Washington Launches a $13 Eye Shadow Palette for Everyday Makeup

The Essential Eye Palette, which retails for $12.99 on Ulta.com, includes five blendable and buildable shades. To make life even easier, the products cut down the steps of your makeup routine with a built-in primer that prevents creasing and smudging for up to 12 hours.

The Essential Cheek Palette comes with three shades: a bronzer, blush and highlighter powder that promise to be universally flattering, and retails for $9.99.

The launch falls in line with the Scandal star's love for natural-appearing makeup on the red carpet and as Olivia Pope. They can be used alone for a quick polished look when you're in a rush, or they can be used a base for your favorite standout makeup products (Think: tinted eyeliner or super-metallic highlighters). Either way, keeping these under-$15 palettes in your purse will keep you looking fly with minimal effort, so you can get to your Olivia Pope-inspired life faster.

Who can be mad at that?!