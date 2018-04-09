Crowd barriers were also set up on Monday outside of the hospital wing, where media and fans are expected to gather in the upcoming days in anticipation of the baby's arrival.

Lindo Wing is where Kate gave birth to her first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and all of the birth announcements will likely be handled the same way.

The Palace will make an announcement once Kate has been admitted to the hospital ahead of the baby's birth. After the baby is born, the birth news will be announced on social media and via a press release. This is when we'll all find out the gender of the baby, the time of birth and weight.