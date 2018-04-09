Kate Middleton's Hospital Prepares for Royal Baby No. 3's Upcoming Birth With "No Parking" Signs

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 11:05 AM

Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, No Parking

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

This could be a sign that Kate Middleton's due date is quickly approaching!

On Monday, "no parking" signs went up outside of Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London, where the Duchess of Cambridge will give birth to her and Prince William's third child. The signs state that parking is suspended on the road outside of the hospital wing from April 9 until April 30, which means we could be just weeks or even days away from the royal birth.

But the parking suspension dates could be extended longer, as they did for Princess Charlotte's birth in 2015, if they baby doesn't arrive until May.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Crowd barriers were also set up on Monday outside of the hospital wing, where media and fans are expected to gather in the upcoming days in anticipation of the baby's arrival.

Lindo Wing is where Kate gave birth to her first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and all of the birth announcements will likely be handled the same way.

The Palace will make an announcement once Kate has been admitted to the hospital ahead of the baby's birth. After the baby is born, the birth news will be announced on social media and via a press release. This is when we'll all find out the gender of the baby, the time of birth and weight.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Still Don't Know Baby No. 3's Sex

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

And as with all royal births, an easel will go up by the Privy Gate entrance at Buckingham Palace after news of the birth is announced.

Before going home to Kensington Palace, Kate and William will likely stop for pictures with their new baby outside of Lindo Wing, as they did with George and Charlotte.

So now that the countdown is officially on until the royal baby's arrival, do you think the couple will have a boy or a girl? And what do you think they'll name the baby?

Sound off in the comments!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

