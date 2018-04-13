The current landscape of TV revivals is exciting, frustrating and exhausting. For most, the thrill of seeing an old friend brings them to their TV sets, yet for others there's fatigue: "Aren't there new ideas?" Then, depending on the show, a feeling of relief or disappointment usually follows for viewers; is your once-favorite show a shell of its former self or is it back and better than ever?

Roseanne came back to divisive reviews; yet record ratings on ABC and promptly earned a renewal. Already renewed for two additional seasons, Will & Grace made a splashy return to NBC, righting several missteps in the later part of its original run. Now CBS is getting into the revived comedy game with a 13-episode revival of Murphy Brown.

Thanks to nostalgia, it's a banner year for revivals, but beyond the familiar faces, these shows also have something to say.