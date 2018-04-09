Theresa Caputo and her ex Larry Caputo are facing the downfall of their marriage.

The news broke late last year that the Long Island Medium star and her husband of 28 years had decided to legally separate. "We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family," they said in a joint statement issued in December 2017.

Four months later, the couple has returned to the small screen in the latest season premiere of the hit TLC show. In the episode, which aired Sunday night, the two shed new light on their mounting split. "Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry's and I's relationship has changed," Theresa said into the camera at the start of the episode.

During the episode, Theresa also confirmed that they are living on separate coasts with her still in New York and Larry in California. "We're just taking it day by day and that's hard for me," she noted.

"This for me is probably the hardest thing I've had to endure," Larry echoed in his own on-camera testimonial. "I've been through a lot of trials and tribulations—this is the toughest."