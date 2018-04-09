Brooke Burke Breaks Her Silence on David Charvet Divorce

Amy Graves/WireImage
by Zach Johnson | Mon., Apr. 9, 2018 7:15 AM
Amy Graves/WireImage
Brooke Burke is ready to have an "honest, real" conversation about her recent split.
On Friday, E! News confirmed Burke had filed for divorce from David Charvet, her husband of six years; the former Dancing With the Stars host is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Charvet, who previously starred in Baywatch and Melrose Place and now owns the Jones Builders Group in Malibu, has yet to publicly comment on their secret breakup.
Burke, in contrast, blogged about their separation Monday, writing on ModernMom that she had been unable to "find worthy words to speak to this life change my family is going through."
"You may have heard that David and I are divorcing. We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married. It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so. We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics," wrote Burke, who divorced Garth Fisher in 2005. "I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit."
According to court documents obtained by E! News last week, Burke listed their date of separation as Jan. 23, 2018; she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
"There was nothing sensational that caused this divorce and nothing scandalous will surface, please believe that we are just finding new ways to remain a loving family. Big life decisions are hardest when made for the right reasons. It is sometimes painful to be strong and embrace change. I believe in letting go of ideas and dreams when the time is right. I am in that space right now as a woman and a mother, listening to my heart," blogged Burke, who also has two children from her first marriage. "I am approaching this with gratitude and unconditional love." In conclusion, Burke added, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and support in the last days."
Although Charvet has kept his side of the story private (so far), he hasn't disappeared from social media. On Sunday, he shared a picture of his daughter's soccer team holding trophies after a big game. "My biggest joy this week," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you god for giving such beautiful children. #familytime #children #biglove." The last time he posted a photo of Burke was on her 46th birthday in September 2017. "Happy birthday to a woman so beautiful inside and out. Thank you for making my babies and being such a force in my life. To beautiful new year with lots of love, health and happiness!" the actor wrote. "I love you @brookeburke."
