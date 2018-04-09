Forget a registry. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked well-wishers to make a charitable donation in lieu of wedding gifts.

Kensington Palace announced the news on April 9.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit," Kensington Palace stated via a press release. "The couple have therefore asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift."

The couple has "personally selected" seven organizations they'd like people to support. According to the Palace, these organizations reflect their "shared values."

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle do not have any formal relationships with the charities chosen," the statement continued. "The couple have chosen charities, which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces. Many of these are small charities and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work."

The organizations include CHIVA (Children's HIV Association), Crisis, the Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty's Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK.