Lesley writes that she spent five years away from Bachelor Nation living abroad and traveling for work.

She explains that she appeared on Bachelor Winter Games to to find love "because I’ve seen this franchise work miracles before."

The candid reality star then writes, "Through The Bachelor and my journey around the world, I have made deep connections, true meaningful intimate relationships with many walks of life."

The Arkansas native stresses what's important to her and what she values. "I know it’s imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready. To meet someone and be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and to be loved. This is everything."

While she doesn't write about the details of her break up with Dean or what went wrong, she does make it clear that she's looking for an equal.

"All we need is that same energy reciprocated, and despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they’ve met themselves," Lesley writes. "Don’t be afraid to be the one that loved the most and give everything you had, because you’ve got to find people who love like you do and who are ready."

She says now it's all about being "out with the old, in with the ᴛʀᴜᴇ."

Lesley concludes the post, "It was a long winter, and I’m excited for a new season. Let the spring cleaning commence. I’m ready."