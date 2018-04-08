Jimmy Kimmel Issues Apology Amid Sean Hannity Feud

ABC/AP Photo
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 8, 2018 2:39 PM
ABC/AP Photo
Jimmy Kimmel issued a public apology on Sunday after feuding with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Twitter.
The two had exchanged nasty tweets about each other last week. Hannity called the ABC late-night talk show host a "pervert," a "pig" and "Harvey Weinstein Jr" over past sexist gags on his former series The Man Show and slammed him as a "bully" for making fun of Donald Trump's wife and First Lady Melania Trump's accent on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Hannity is a staunch supporter of the president, while Kimmel is vocal about his criticism of him.
The two also mocked each other over their show's ratings, to which Kimmel said, "Don't worry - just keep tweeting - you'll get back on top! (Or does Trump prefer you on bottom?)," which drew numerous accusations of homophobia.
"While I admit I did have fun with our back and forth, after some thought, I realize that the level of vitriol from all sides (mine and me included) does nothing good for anyone and, in fact, is harmful to our country," Kimmel said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday. "Even in 2018, the vile attacks against my wife and wishes for death on my infant son are shocking and I encourage those who made them to give their words and actions some thought. I, too, will give my words more thought and recognize my role in inciting their hatefulness."
Today?s poll. So tonight will @jimmykimmel be 1- Asking 18 year old girls to touch his crotch. 2- Make fun of the First Lady reading books to children. 3- Be a racist asshole. 4- all of the above? @Disney #pervertkimmel https://t.co/bq5WE4eyOP— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018
I vote for whichever one best helps you trivialize the horrors of Harvey Weinstein by comparing them to televised comedy bits in which every woman was a willing participant who gladly signed a release https://t.co/6jlpRqtttY— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018
You are a bully attacking the First Lady of the USA. Attack me any time you want. Attack @realDonaldTrump anytime you want. Suck up to Obama all you want. Having 18 year old girls grab your crotch is creepy and perverted. How would you feel if it was your daughter Harvey Jr? https://t.co/uuddgKAZJl— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018
Thank goodness we have kind, tolerant men like you to protect this nation from bullies. https://t.co/gVmJwtEGeJ— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018
Stop picking on woman that can?t fightback Mr Harvey Weinstein jr. And maybe pledge not to ask 18 year old girls to touch your crotch and put their mouths on it like you did. Why don?t You Be a grown up and simply apologize. https://t.co/WFP5GdJf25— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018
When your clown makeup rubs off on Trump?s ass, does it make his butt look like a Creamsicle? https://t.co/DEhmfOh0Hn— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018
Stop deflecting @jimmykimmel, locker room talk vs. your interactions with women asking them to touch it or put their mouths on it. Maybe you need a reminder, you can see it all tonight on #hannity at 9ET. #pervertkimmel— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018
I knew you wouldn't answer the question. No one likes you. https://t.co/pd8DE5cvIB— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018
Harvey Jr, you have over 100 writers (you are in last place) That?s all you have? #KeepUp. You are a poor man?s Colbert. #pervertkimmel https://t.co/7H0V2IYJEK— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018
And you, a poor woman's Rachel @maddow (she's beating you bigly, right?) Now answer the question. https://t.co/S68GOiOx5x— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018
Don't worry - just keep tweeting - you'll get back on top! (or does Trump prefer you on bottom?) Either way, keep your chin up big fella..XO— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018
Harvey Jr, @realDonaldTrump and I don?t have the creepy perverted relationship that you must have had with Obama. So Stop projecting. For the sake of 18 year old girls in America, Have you thought about going to Harvey Sr?s Sex Rehab? #pervertkimmel @Disney https://t.co/PlOeju5cAl— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 6, 2018
boring. https://t.co/rx1pRYov0P— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018
Dear @SeanHannity thx for the trip down Man Show memory lane. The idea that YOU'd call ANYONE a ?pervert? while slobbering over Trump, Ailes, O?Reilly and, YES, Roy Moore ? who you DID SUPPORT is, to quote a fella you love very much, ?Sad!? #nobodyissafefromKimmelspervertedwrath— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 7, 2018
Dear Mr Weinstein jr. you are a disgusting pervert. Stop projecting. How you treat the First Lady helping kids is disgusting. How you treat 18 year old girls is disgusting. And your show is a failure. Game on you pervert pig. I?ll be on this till you apologize. https://t.co/wfisPQoaLs— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 7, 2018
I?m starting to think SOMEONE has a crush on me! https://t.co/PPhSOqBeWn— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 7, 2018
On top of being a pervert you really are dumb, even with 100 writers. I have not been partners with @Disney since 2007. I?m really trying to help you here; CALL IGER! Apologize to the First Lady and I?ll stop. If not, I will NEVER stop. EVER! https://t.co/PQU2HtSakZ— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 7, 2018
What you don?t seem to realize is that I LOVE this. I guess it?s one of my perversions https://t.co/OCp9lTwuTj— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 7, 2018
Jimmy (aka Harvey Weinstein Jr) I LOVE it that you like getting your ass kicked like this. I?ll keep exposing you as the pig, pervert and racist you are. #pervertkimmel @disney https://t.co/mhib687lzN— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 7, 2018
Sounds like a win-win. If only Congress could get along as well as you and I do. Goodnight sweet Sean. https://t.co/A0e6pDvw6P— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 7, 2018
re. @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/DMtWJTMsDU— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 8, 2018
"By lampooning Sean Hannity's deference to the President, I most certainly did not intend to belittle or upset members of the gay community and to those who took offense, I apologize," he said. "I will take Sean Hannity at his word that he was genuinely offended by what I believed and still believe to be a harmless and silly aside referencing our First Lady's accent."
The First Lady, he continued, "almost certainly has enough to worry about without being used as a prop to increase TV ratings."
"I am hopeful that Sean Hannity will learn from this too and continue his newly-found advocacy for women, immigrants and First Ladies and that he will triumph in his heroic battle against sexual harassment and perversion," Kimmel said.
Hannity said on Twitter he would give a "full and comprehensive response" to Kimmel's apologetic statement on Hannity on Monday.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!