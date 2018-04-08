Kylie Jenner Shares Photo of Baby Stormi's Book Collection

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 8, 2018 12:38 PM

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Daughter, Books

Instagram

Even Stormi Webster's library has star power.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby girl may not be reading yet, but when she starts, she'll have quite a book collection!

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram Stories feed on Sunday a photo of the child's growing library, which contains books such as Her First BibleJimmy Fallon's Everything Is Mama and Princesses Wear Pants, which Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie co-wrote with Allison Oppenheim.

"Wow! Happy to be on your bookshelf @kyliejenner!! #princesseswearpants #PWP," Savannah tweeted.

Kylie and Travis welcomed baby Stormi two months ago

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kardashian Family Easter

Snapchat

Stormi recently met her dad's family in Texas.

Travis' brother Joshua posted a video on his Snapchat of himself with the child, saying, "So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi."

