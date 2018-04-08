Kylie Jenner Shares Photo of Baby Stormi's Book Collection

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 8, 2018 12:38 PM
Even Stormi Webster's library has star power.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby girl may not be reading yet, but when she starts, she'll have quite a book collection!
The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram Stories feed on Sunday a photo of the child's growing library, which contains books such as Her First Bible, Jimmy Fallon's Everything Is Mama and Princesses Wear Pants, which Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie co-wrote with Allison Oppenheim.
"Wow! Happy to be on your bookshelf @kyliejenner!! #princesseswearpants #PWP," Savannah tweeted.
Snapchat
Travis' brother Joshua posted a video on his Snapchat of himself with the child, saying, "So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi."
