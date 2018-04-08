Aidy Bryant Is a Cardi B Superfan on SNL

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 8, 2018 9:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

You know Cardi B, now meet Aidy B.

SNL cast member Aidy Bryant fangirled over the rapper in a video on Saturday Night Live, which saw her transform her look and launch into some sassy raps in front of her co-workers and episode host and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. She is later seen talking to Cardi herself.

"Cardi, your music has changed my life," she tells the rapper. "It honestly inspired me to just say what's on my mind, so thank you."

"You know, I do it for my fans," Cardi says.

"And I am a fan," Aidy says. "But maybe also your best friend. We're pretty much the same."

Cardi seems appropriately freaked out.

Photos

Cardi B's Pregnancy Style

Aidy Bryant, Cardi B, SNL

NBC

Also during the episode, while performing, Cardi B confirmed she is pregnant, following months of rumors.

This will be her first child and her fiancé Offset's fourth.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Aidy Bryant , Saturday Night Live , , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Justin Bieber

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Graham Norton Show

John Krasinski Jokes He Stalked Emily Blunt and Reiterates Devil Wears Prada Love

Cardi B, Loose-Fitting Dress, Album Launch Party

All the Ways Cardi B Hid Her Pregnancy Until Her Baby Bump Reveal

Cardi B, Pregnant, SNL

Cardi B Reveals Why She Kept Her Pregnancy a Secret

Andy Cohen, Andy Cohen's Then and Now

5 Ways Andy Cohen Is Redefining Late-Night TV

Cardi b

Cardi B Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiancé Offset

Cardi B

Cardi B Wears Another Voluminous Outfit on Saturday Night Live Amid Pregnancy Rumors

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.