It looks like it's over between fan-favorite couple Brooklyn Beckhamand Chloe Grace Moretz, as he was photographed kissing another woman.

The 21-year-old Kick-Ass actress and Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's eldest son, 19, had dated on and off over the past few years and last rekindled their romance around September 2017. But the two have not been spotted together in recent weeks and on Saturday, Brooklyn was photographed kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood at a tattoo parlor in West Hollywood.

He, Lexi and Chloë have not commented.

Chloë had last mentioned Brooklyn on social media in March, when she wished him a happy birthday, saying, "Never Stop Smiling, I Love You, Happy Birthday Brooklyn."