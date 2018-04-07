Cardi B Wears Another Voluminous Outfit on Saturday Night Live Amid Pregnancy Rumors

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Apr. 7, 2018 9:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Okurrrrr! Cardi B is da house!

One day after releasing her Invasion of Privacy album, the tiny rapper hit the stage in another wild and voluminous outfit tonight as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman.

The "Bodak Yellow" performer took to the stage in a figure-hiding ensemble, a geometric black and white rubber ensemble that had the bottom half covered in feathers. 

The dynamo showed off a green spit-curl hairstyle, reminiscent of '20s Hollywood styles.

Billboard reported earlier today that Cardi is already bound for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart with her first studio album. If she hits the top spot, Cardi will become just the fifth female rapper to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Photos

15 Makeup Products Cardi B's Makeup Artist Uses on Set

Cardi B, Loose-Fitting Dress, Album Launch Party

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN MIAMI

Just last night, Cardi sported a roomy and comfortable striped look while performing at nightclub in Miami.

Rocking platinum blond hair, the 25-year-old hip-hop star wore a loose-fitting, oversized and ruffled pink and red metallic dress, paired with Christian Louboutin heels, at the E11EVEN Miami club Friday night, hours after releasing her record.

She then took the stage and performed her tracks "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi" as well as Bruno Mars' collaboration with her "Finesse" and "MotorSport," her collaboration with Migos and Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B, Loose-Fitting Dress, Album Launch Party

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN MIAMI

Reports have claimed the hip-hop superstar and her fiancé, Migos rapper Offset, are expecting their first child together, but the candid star's lips are still sealed about this subject.

She recently responded to the pregnancy speculation during an interview with Beats 1 on Apple Music, saying, "I just feel like people gotta tune in a little bit on album and they will know a little bit more. Because it's like I can't address all the rumors and everything."

Cardi acknowledged how "open" she's been with fans about her personal life in the past, but added, "People can not expect me to be open about everything." 

And for now at least, Cardi plans to keep any alleged baby news to herself. 

"Certain things about me have to be private," she shared. "You can not invade my privacy, I'm not a damn animal at the zoo where you just could see everything. No!" People will just find out more. If it arrive or if it don't arrive then you gonna know what the f--k is going on."

Earlier this year, 25-year-old Cardi denied having a bun in the oven, equating an apparent physical change to "just getting fat." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Saturday Night Live , Top Stories , Apple News , Chadwick Boseman
Latest News
Justin Bieber

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cardi b

Cardi B Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiancé Offset

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Cannes 2017

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Have Romantic Getaway in Turks and Caicos

Miranda Lambert, Anderson East, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East Break Up: Report

Jenna Dewan, Chinatown

Jenna Dewan Spotted Without Wedding Ring for First Time Since Channing Tatum Split

Luann De Lesseps, Russell Simmons

Luann de Lesseps Accuses Russell Simmons of Groping Her

Matt Lauer Spotted Moving Out of His Family Home

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.