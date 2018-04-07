Tiffany Haddish Role-Plays Date With Brad Pitt and Jokes About Pact

Tiffany Haddish's got a year to go until her mock hook-up pact with Brad Pitt goes into effect but that doesn't mean she can't prepare!

Backstage at the 2018 Oscars, the 38-year-old comedienne and Girls Trip star told Kelly Ripa she recently met the actor on an elevator and that he told her that "in one year, if he's single and I'm single, we gonna do it," adding, "But he do got seven kids, I don't know if I could deal with a man that's got that many kids." Haddish later said she was "it was a joke.".

She recalled the story again on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday and host Jimmy Fallon also had her role-play an imaginary date with Pitt, with him playing the actor, who has been separated from wife Angelina Jolie for more than a year and a half.

"So how's Angie doing?" Haddish asks "Pitt."