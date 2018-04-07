Cardi B Performs in Billowy Metallic Dress at Miami Club

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 7, 2018 9:11 AM

Cardi B, Loose-Fitting Dress, Album Launch Party

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN MIAMI

Cardi B sported a roomy and comfortable look while performing at nightclub in Miami.

Sporting platinum blond hair, the 25-year-old hip-hop star wore a loose-fitting, billowy and ruffled pink and red metallic dress, paired with Christian Louboutin heels, at the E11EVEN Miami club Friday night, hours after releasing her record Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B arrived at E11EVEN Miami around 2:30 a.m. and sat at a VIP booth, where she was seen dancing to Migos'  track "Bad and Boujee." She did not have any drinks, E! News has learned.

She then took the stage and performed her tracks "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi" as well as Bruno Mars' collaboration with her "Finesse" and "MotorSport," her collaboration with Migos and Nicki Minaj.

"Everyone go buy the album and enjoy, Okurrrr," Cardi B told the crowd.

Cardi B at the 2018 Grammys

And speaking of Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B had talked about her own privacy in a recent interview with Beats 1 on Apple Music when asked about rumors that claim she and her fiancé, Migos rapper Offset, are expecting their first child together.

"I can't address all the rumors and everything," she said. "I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to open about everything, like, certain things to me, it has to be private, like, you cannot invade my privacy. I'm not a damn animal at the zoo that you just could see everything—no."

Cardi B, who also sported an outfit with a large skirt at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards, had in February responded to a fan, "I'm just getting fat. Let me fat in peace."

Cardi B is set to perform on Saturday night on SNL in New York.

 Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman makes his debut as host.

