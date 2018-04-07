EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship After Stormi's Birth

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 7, 2018 7:54 AM

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are "in the best place they have ever been in their relationship" soon after welcoming daughter Stormi Websterand almost exactly a year after they first began dating, E! News has learned.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and 25-year-old rapper first sparked romance rumors in April 2017, when they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella. Kylie gave birth to Stormi, their first child, on February 1, without previously announcing she was pregnant, despite a slew of reports.

"Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship," a source told E! News exclusively. "Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."

Since welcoming Stormi, Kylie and Travis have often been spotted out together, looking cozy.

"Travis has been helping a lot with Stormi and is obsessed with her," the source said. "He helps a lot at night and makes sure Kylie is getting enough sleep, and likes to spoil Kylie with gifts so she knows she is still important."

Soon after Stormi's birth, Kylie showcased a black Ferrari La Ferrari that she called a "push present"—a term for gifts given to new moms. She did not reveal where the car came from. It is estimated to be worth $1.5 million. Last month, Kylie posted on Snapchat photos of three other luxury cars, with the caption, "Mom & Dad."

Over the past couple of months, Kylie has posted many photos and videos of Stormi, most recently on Thursday, when she shared images of the baby in a stroller, taking during a walk with her and Travis.

"Kylie can't believe how fast Stormi is growing  up," the source told E! News. "She is obsessed with taking videos and pictures of her, and loves to dress her up in several outfits each day. Kylie does have help with two nannies but majority of her time is with the baby. She is a very hands-on mom and is super protective."

The source also talked about Kylie's post-baby weight loss journey. The reality star had gained 40 pounds while pregnant and said on Snapchat on Thursday that she would like to lose 20. Kylie has said in the past that she doesn't like working out.

"Kylie does not work out but the weight has really been falling off of her since giving birth," the source said. "She will try to eat healthy for a few days and then always reverts back to her usual lifestyle of eating whatever she wants. She knows she will never be a gym person, but she has definitely tried. Kylie wants to really tone up and be a 'super fit mom' but hasn't gone full force with anything yet."

In addition, Kylie continues to juggle mom life and work.

"Kylie is still very involved and focused on her business and wants to develop more cosmetic ventures within the Kylie Cosmetics brand, such as different makeup products," the source said. "She is definitely trying to expand her line, and things are in the works."

