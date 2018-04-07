Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are "in the best place they have ever been in their relationship" soon after welcoming daughter Stormi Websterand almost exactly a year after they first began dating, E! News has learned.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and 25-year-old rapper first sparked romance rumors in April 2017, when they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella. Kylie gave birth to Stormi, their first child, on February 1, without previously announcing she was pregnant, despite a slew of reports.

"Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship," a source told E! News exclusively. "Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created."

Since welcoming Stormi, Kylie and Travis have often been spotted out together, looking cozy.