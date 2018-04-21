Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
MJ is a married woman!
Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes "MJ" Javid tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Tommy Feight, E! News has learned. As we exclusively revealed, the reality TV fixture gathered her closest family, friends and Shahs co-stars for a lavish ceremony held at the Jeremy Hotel in Los Angeles.
And don't fret, Bravoholics! Cameras were inside filming the over-the-top spectacle.
Tommy popped the question in early 2016, who at the time had not been introduced to MJ's many fans. In the seasons of Shahs of Sunset that followed, viewers got to know the man who stole MJ's heart and their passionate relationship dynamic.
So what makes their relationship so special? MJ previously told E! News' Erin Lim that a series of personal hardships at the start of their engagement brought them closer together.
She shared, "All of these stressful things just made our bond even tighter and when you have so many important life things happening, you don't pick fights with each other. You just want to stay sane and have as much gratitude and support for one another."
As for what's to come from MJ and Tommy, the newly minted Mrs. Feight said her fingers are crossed for a baby of her own. "I want to get healthy not just for the wedding, but also to be able to—God willing—try to get pregnant and chase some babies around a park," she told us.
You know what they say: First comes love, then comes marriage...
Congratulations, MJ and Tommy!
