Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams' marriage is over.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Abrams has filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum after three years of marriage. Abrams cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. This news comes five months after a source told E! News that the couple was spending time apart.

"They are working on their marriage," the insider also shared in November 2017.

Garth and Abrams tied the knot in July 2015 just outside of Los Angeles, her rep confirmed to E! News at the time. The couple went public with their relationship in Jan. 2015 and became engaged in April. Three months later, Garth and Abrams became husband and wife.