The proof is in the pudding: Roseanne is a ratings powerhouse!

The revival of Roseanne Barr's hit ABC comedy series garnered a whopping 18.2 million viewers when it premiered on Tuesday, Mar. 27, a number larger than the audience it had for its one-hour series finale in 1997.

Roseanne's week two ratings stayed strong at over 15 million, proving the revival is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

But where does Roseanne rank among other famous TV revivals from recent years?

Jersey Shore just returned with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which premiered as MTV's highest rated new show in six years. Fan-favorite Will & Grace has garnered lots of praise from critics and fans alike. Then there's the nostalgia of shows like Fuller House and Gilmore Girls.

