Vote for Your Favorite ‘90s Heartthrob

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Apr. 10, 2018 3:00 AM
In the '90s, were there three letters dreamier than J-T-T?
Maybe you say, indeed there were.
Thanks to the popularity of Home Improvement, Jonathan Taylor Thomas became one of the most popular heartthrobs during that decade, adorning many teenagers' walls and now-defunct teen magazines with his smiling presence.
Joining him were the likes of Jared Leto, who played bad boy Jordan Catalano on MTV's short-lived cult teen series My So-Called Life. He was so good at staring. And his fans loved—and many still do love—to stare right back at him.
And Leonardo DiCaprio...yup, an OG '90s heartthrob.
Speaking of bad boys, Ryan Phillippe's seductive performance as Sebastian in Cruel Intentions cemented his status as a '90s heartthrob, as did Luke Perry's Dylan's wild ways in Beverly Hills, 90210.
Speaking of teen dramas, fans were split between Team Dawson and Team Pacey, rooting for either James Van Der Beek or Joshua Jackson's characters to win Joey's heart on Dawson's Creek.
Fans were also torn between Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez's characters, Zack Morris and AC Slater, on Saved the Bell and Rider Strong and Will Friedle's characters, Shawn Hunter and Eric Matthews, on Boy Meets World.
Other male stars popular during the decade included actors Joey Lawrence and Devon Sawa, singer Usher, whose washboard abs appeared in many fans' fantasies, and Will Smith, who would later become one of the most successful movie actors in the world.
And who can forget Jonathan Brandis, star of seaQuest DSV and The NeverEnding Story II. The late actor will always remain in our hearts.
