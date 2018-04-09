EXCLUSIVE!

Is Jax Taylor Done With Vanderpump Rules After This Shocking Meltdown?!

Quick, someone get Kelsey's calming rocks!

Though Jax Taylor has been trying to change his ways on Vanderpump Rules, turning to reiki, it's safe to say all of that hard work just went out the window if E! News' exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode is any indication.

In the video above, Jax has a full-on meltdown at SUR, even going so far as to yell at Lisa Vanderpump, seemingly over no one believing him about James Kennedy and Kristen Doute's rumored hook-up in Mexico in last week's episode. 

"F--k you all," he yells in the middle of a busy night at SUR, as a confused Lisa tries to talk to him. "F--k you all, you f--king lying sacks of goddamn s--t. F--k you all."

Oh, he also throws up two middle fingers to compliment the tirade. 

As one can imagine, Lisa, along with the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast, is not indulging Jax's behavior. 

"Of all the places that you choose to have a meltdown, why choose the place that has paid your bills for the last seven years?" Lisa asks in her talking-head, before telling Jax to go outside as she's "not interested" in anything he has to say.

"Of hundreds of employees, I've never had anybody speak to me the way you speak to me," Lisa continues after Jax doesn't leave, choosing to flip off James and the rest of the restaurant. "You're arrogant and you're obnoxious. You're acting like a little f--king baby." 

(Dude, when James Kennedy, who has been fired by Lisa, is looking at you like you're lost your mind...you know it's pretty bad.) 

As for what happens next? Press play on the video above to watch the shocking fallout that has us wondering if Jax, 38, might just be done with the show. 

it's been a rocky season for the SUR bartender, which started off with him admitting to cheating on longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright. While the couple stayed together, Jax recently received a job offer in Tampa, which has caused tension in their relationship. 

After six seasons, it looks like Jax may be ready to say goodbye to SUR...and the show. 

"No, no, I'm not staying in California," Jax once told E! News. "I'll eventually probably move back to Florida. I like Florida. I like Tampa or Miami. I really love the weather down there. I love the lifestyle down there. It's a little bit slower."

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal Family.)

