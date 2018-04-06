So True or So False: Is Taylor Swift Buying a Home to Be Closer to Joe Alwyn?!

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 5:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Things are getting pretty serious! 

Word on the street is that Taylor Swift may be getting a permanent residence in North London to be closer to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. According to The Sun, Taylor has been looking for a place in the UK recently. How true are these rumors? 

The outlet reported that she's looking for something quiet and in the countryside to be closer to Joe, and to not be disturbed. However, sources tell E! that this is absolutely false. Looks like Tay isn't packing her bags anytime soon. What other Hollywood hunk is causing some romance rumors? 

Watch

Taylor Swift Gives a Surprise Performance in Nashville

Watch the video above for the full story! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Taylor Swift , Joe Alwyn , Real Estate , Couples , Love And Sex , Top Stories
Latest News
Pink

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian, Baby, 2 Months

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kardashian Family Easter

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Arielle Kebbel, Hollywood Medium 307

Arielle Kebbel Gets News About a Struggling Friend on Hollywood Medium: "This Person's Not Alone"

Prince Liam, William Moseley, The Royals 405

Prince Liam Is Over Trying to Kill His Brother on The Royals: "I'm Done With This Witch Hunt!"

Lily Collins, Cartier Event

Fashion Police

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.