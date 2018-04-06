Carrie Underwood Shares First Full-Face Photo After Accident

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 12:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Carrie Underwood is back in band rehearsals.

Just days after returning to the studio, the Grammy winner has shared a photo of herself rehearsing with her band on Instagram. "Missed these guys," she captioned the pic.

This is the first full-face photo Underwood has shared of herself since suffering a "hard fall" on the steps outside of her house in November.

"On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," her rep said in a statement to E! News at the time. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."

Carrie Underwood Returns to the Studio After Face and Wrist Injury

Carrie Underwood, Instagram

Instagram

After the fall, the singer had to have surgery on her broken wrist and needed more than 40 stitches on her face.

Though reality star Adrienne Gang did get a photo with the singer in December, Underwood has been mostly keeping a low-profile and posting photos with her face hidden since her fall.

On February 10, Underwood posted a pic of herself working out with the help of her son, Isaiah. In the photo, the country star's face is turned away from the camera.

The star later shared a picture of herself with husband Mike Fisher in support of the End It Movement. The photo showed the End It Movement red X on Fisher's hand and an X covering Underwood's mouth and most of her face, making it hard to tell if she has any scars.

After taking some time off to recover, it sounds like Underwood is ready to get back to work. Take a look at the picture she posted of her band rehearsal above!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Amal Clooney

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Hudson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Beyonce, Grammy Awards, Candids

Jay-Z Talks Beyoncé and Kanye West on David Letterman's Netflix Show

Brooke Burke-Charvet, David Charvet

Brooke Burke Files for Divorce From David Charvet

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep

Emily Blunt Recalls Crying the Whole Way Home After Getting Meryl Streep's Stamp of Approval

Ed Helms

Ed Helms' High School Yearbook Photo Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Inside Hoda Kotb's Private World: Her Amazing Journey to Motherhood

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.