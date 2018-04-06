Carrie Underwood Shares First Full-Face Photo After Accident

Carrie Underwood is back in band rehearsals.

Just days after returning to the studio, the Grammy winner has shared a photo of herself rehearsing with her band on Instagram. "Missed these guys," she captioned the pic.

This is the first full-face photo Underwood has shared of herself since suffering a "hard fall" on the steps outside of her house in November.

"On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," her rep said in a statement to E! News at the time. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."