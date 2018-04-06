Time is tight. Between 3:15 when Hoda Kotb's alarm rouses her awake and 7 a.m., when she takes her seat at the Today show desk—the spot she's shared with Savannah Guthrie since Matt Lauer's ouster last November—the co-anchor has to walk her dog Blake, hit the gym, guzzle a green juice, shower and make her way through hair and makeup on the show's New York City set.

But she always pauses for one key ritual: Using the journal and pen she leaves out on her table, "I write three things I'm grateful for and one great thing that happened in the last 24 hours," she told Inside Chic. Not every item has to be momentous, "For example, I had a meaningful conversation with a stranger on the street," she noted. "Or I'm running in the park and I'm about to stop, when an old guy throws his fists up and yells, 'Keep going, keep going.' You go, 'Oh my God, yes, I'm going to keep going.'"

The practice, she explains, forces positive thinking. Explained the veteran journalist, "You start looking for the good things in the course of your day."