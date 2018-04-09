Ronnie Magro-Ortiz Shares a Hilariously Sweet Story About His Late Friend That Has Tyler Henry Cracking Up on Hollywood Medium

They're taking a walk down memory lane! 

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz shows a different side of himself to Tyler Henry on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. Tyler is able to channel the energy of Ronnie's friend Brandon, who died only a week earlier, and he has a funny memory to share. 

"This is odd. Just check and see if there was like a funny story about someone under the influence of alcohol," Tyler asks him. "I feel like I go from a high-point to a low-point, but it's not falling on the ground. It's like falling from a higher height. It's coming in, and it's like a memory of the situation where I don't know if someone's like drunk, but I'm like falling." 

Watch

Tyler Henry Plays a Hilarious Guessing Game With His Mom

Tyler Henry, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Hollywood Medium 307

E!

A stunned Ronnie is familiar with the story he's telling him and gets a little teary eyed over it. "I know exactly what you're talking about," Ronnie tells him. "It's my buddy Brandon. He actually just passed away last week. We had a memorial for him on Tuesday." 

In fact, the story Tyler told is even newer to Ronnie. "I actually just found out the other day that when they were younger he was hanging on the roof with his friends, and I guess just running from the cops or whatever, and he jumped on his neighbor's roof and went through the skylight and he landed on the bed with the couple. They were in bed," Ronnie recounts for Tyler. 

"He fell through the skylight and like broke his leg and he was all messed up. So everyone was at the memorial and we all celebrated his life, and that's where I heard the story of where he fell," he shares. Even though the grief is fresh, Ronnie was appreciative that his friend came through. "Brandon showing up today definitely meant a lot," he revealed. 

Hear the sweet story in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

